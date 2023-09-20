PARIS. Controversy is currently raging in France over the arrest in the classroom of a middle school student, a 14-year-old who had repeatedly bullied and harassed a 15-year-old trans girl with very violent threats.

The controversy is exacerbated by the fact that in recent days the Minister of National Education, Gabriel Attal, faced with the intensification of bullying incidents in schools and after the suicide of a 15-year-old, had promised “electric shock at all levels”. The arrested fourteen-year-old was taken away during a lesson, in front of his classmates, after a complaint for having repeatedly targeted a girl in her first year of high school who was on her way to a gender transition.

The events occurred in a school in Alfortville, in the suburbs of Paris. Five police officers entered the Henri-Barbusse school around 4pm, a few hours after the complaint lodged by the girl’s father. A classmate said the officers entered and told the accused: “you are under arrest for harassment and death threats.” They handcuffed him and took him away, while his companions heard him shouting in the corridor. The methods of the policemen’s action have aroused controversy from the Parents’ Federation, the superintendent has promised an investigation to understand precisely the procedure adopted by the police. Olivier Véran, government spokesman, said that «the police intervened in a coordinated manner, in accordance with an agreement between the prosecutor’s office and the team of teachers. What we want is for it to also be a message to all young people who bully, sometimes in an obsessive and extremely serious way.”

Among the threats and insults that the boy sent to his trans peer on the class’s Instagram account, there are phrases such as “we will cut your throat, we will make you a ‘Hitler'”. In the language of some adolescents, this last threat would be equivalent to a more well-known one, “we will do a ‘Samuel Paty’ to you”, that is, “we will cut off your head”, as done with Samuel Paty, a professor whose throat was cut while leaving a school after a lesson on secularism. The threatening messages continued like this: “we will make propaganda with your head, shut your mouth if you don’t want to be traumatized, I hate your race, leave, go die, commit suicide, you dirty faggot, transvestite.” It took only a few minutes for the police to identify and locate the author of the messages and proceed to arrest the fourteen-year-old. When questioned, he confessed to being the author of the insults and death threats. His explanation: “an excess of anger that did not I managed to control it.”