Wednesday, August 2, 2023
France | Armed robbers took more than 10 million euros worth of jewelry in Paris

August 1, 2023
France | Armed robbers took more than 10 million euros worth of jewelry in Paris

The robbery happened at lunch time in the value area.

Armed robbers broke into the store of the Swiss luxury watch brand Piaget in the center of Paris on Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

The robbers fled with jewelry worth 10–15 million euros, the Paris prosecutor’s office says.

The robbery took place at lunchtime at a store on Rue de la Paix in the prestigious Place Vendome area. Several jewelers, watchmakers and luxury brand stores are located on the street.

A criminal investigation is currently underway, and police are looking for three suspects, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

In recent years, the area has seen several armed robberies.

In May of last year, armed thieves robbed a Chanel watch and jewelry store in the area and fled the scene on motorcycles.

Stores called Bulgari and Chaumet have also been robbed in recent years.

