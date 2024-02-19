Embassy: France has agreed to vote in the Russian presidential elections

France has approved voting in the Russian presidential elections, they said TASS at the embassy in Paris.

“The French authorities confirmed the security of diplomatic and consular institutions of the Russian Federation for the election period,” noted the press service of the Russian diplomatic mission.

Voting will be organized at the Russian Embassy in Paris, the Consulates General in Strasbourg and Marseille, as well as at the Russian Chancellery in Villefranche-sur-Mer. Russians will be able to cast their votes on Sunday, March 17.

In Russia, voting will last three days – March 15, 16 and 17. In 29 regions of the country it will also be possible to cast your vote remotely.

The current head of state Vladimir Putin, as well as three State Duma deputies are allowed to participate in the elections: Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party and Vladislav Davankov from the New People.