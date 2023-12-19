France approved a stricter immigration law on Tuesday night (19) after the government of Emmanuel Macron and the conservatives reached an agreement on the issue earlier. The bill was voted on in the country's National Assembly with 349 votes in favor and 186 against.

A little earlier, the Senate had also approved the law with 214 votes in favor and 114 against.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin celebrated the approval of what he called a “strong and firm” text, which aims to “improve the integration of foreigners and expel those who commit acts of delinquency”.

The text approved this evening is the result of a compromise between President Macron's party, which has not had an absolute majority in Parliament since 2022, and the conservative party The Republicans (LR), which has a majority in the Senate. The two political forces differed on issues such as the postponement of access to social assistance and medical assistance for immigrants, topics that will be discussed at another time.

The new law establishes stricter criteria for granting asylum and naturalization, and, as Darmanin said, makes it easier to expel foreigners who commit crimes or infractions.

The bill also counted on the votes of deputies from the right-wing Rassemblement National (RN) party, led by Marine Le Pen.

LR leader Eric Ciotti stated earlier that the text was “clear, powerful and courageous” for immigration, and argued that the French social model should be less “attractive” for foreigners, as France “cannot assimilate so many arrivals.” He also demanded that the government quickly apply the measures provided for in the law, and that the president promulgate the text without delay.

After approval, Ciotti said through his account on X (formerly Twitter), that this was a “Republican law to combat mass immigration”.

“This victory is historic for the right,” he added.

The left, in turn, harshly criticized the bill, which it considers “xenophobic” and “contrary to French values”. The first secretary of the French Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, said that the country is going through a “terrible moment”, while the leader of the socialist bloc France Insubmissa (LFI), Mathilde Panot, classified the text as the “toughest” in history on immigration. (With EFE Agency)