Jean-Noël Barrot appointed new French Foreign Minister

Jean-Noël Barrot, who previously served as France’s Minister Delegate for Europe, has been appointed the republic’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, reports BFMTV, citing the cabinet list approved by Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

“Jean-Noël Barrot has been approved for the post of Foreign Minister,” the TV channel noted.

Earlier it became known that Barnier could resign if he failed to form a new government following a meeting with representatives of political parties. It is specified that the new head of the French government is hindered by Macron, who interferes in the process of forming the cabinet.