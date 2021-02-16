During the last day of the G5 summit for the Sahel, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not plan to reduce his military efforts in the West African region, but called for a greater participation of the international community in the fight against the jihadist terrorism in the Sahel.

France plans to adjust its military presence in the Sahel region, French President Emmanuel Macron announced during the G5 summit that began on Monday and will conclude on Tuesday. Macron urged the leaders of the group’s countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – to intensify their efforts in the fight against jihadist groups operating in that region of West Africa.

During the last day of the conference and through a video call, the leader of the French Executive asked to give more help to the G5 Sahel forces: “the first message is to underline that we must not loosen the pressure on terrorist groups, strengthen our control in the three borders, especially with the Chadian battalion, but starting in the next few days and weeks, direct concrete operations in this area to regain control ”.

The central axis of the meeting, held in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, was the fight against Islamist terrorist groups: Al Qaeda and its local affiliates, but during the event the six leaders of the sub-Saharan group also discussed the effects of the pandemic in Covid-19 in the region and joint efforts to boost their economies.

Au Sahel, the results are là.

Nous, Européens, nous mobilisons plus largement. Nous, members of the Coalition pour le Sahel, conjuguons tous nos efforts derrière une dynamique collective pour et avec les populations. pic.twitter.com/u4Ezt0x2u3 – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 15, 2021

Chadian President Deby Itno, who is assuming the group’s rotating presidency, called for a minute of silence for the civilian and military victims killed by jihadist groups. Itno appealed for joint work to improve Sahel societies: “Sahel populations living every day under the threat of war and terrorist attacks expect from all of us pragmatic actions to improve the security situation on the ground”, and He recalled that precariousness and poverty “feed the breeding ground for violent radicalism.”

Financial aid for the Sahel countries

In this way, the African leader underlined the importance of helping the Sahel countries economically to have additional resources in the fight against terrorism, highlighting the “cancellation of debt” as a priority for regional governments.

For its part, France, which has more than 5,000 soldiers deployed in five West African countries – its largest operation abroad – has no immediate plans to adjust its military presence in the region and any change will depend on other countries contributing troops Macron said.

Last year, Paris, increased the number of troops for the Barkhane operation, from 600 to 5,100 soldiers. A movement that had an apparent success after the death of the leader of the notorious Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, as well as a military leader of the group Supporting Islam and Muslims, affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Macron told reporters during a press conference that France’s military presence in the Sahel region of Africa will not change for this summer, “although France will consider its presence in the area beyond the summer.”

France, a former colonial power in the region, is seeking a strategy to phase out its years-long military intervention against Islamists. A counterinsurgency operation that in recent years has caused the death of at least 55 French soldiers and billions of dollars from French coffers.

Call for foreign aid in the fight against Islamism

In this way, the French president urged the international community and European countries to participate in the military and financial force of counterterrorist operations in the Sahel: “we have set up a trust fund and we have identified the need for 40 million euros. euros per year for this force to be operational, to pay premiums and operation. Now we must continue to ask all our international partners to give visibility to our joint forces and secure long-term funding. “

G5 Sahel leaders appear on a screen during a video conference meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. © Reuters

A call that had a quick response from Germany, saying that it will not send additional military missions to the region and thus rejecting the French requests: “Germany is participating with many troops in the two international missions in the Sahel, both in (the mission European training) EUTM as in (the UN mission) Minusma, “said French Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, adding that, at the moment, they have no intention of going further.

The latest meeting of the G5 leaders comes a year after France pushed its deployment to the Sahel in an attempt to regain control from the jihadists. However, despite military efforts and economic spending, extremist groups maintain control of vast expanses of the territory and attacks against the military and the civilian population are constant, leaving hundreds of human losses.

Germany refuses to deploy more troops on the ground

Following the summit, Chad announced that it will deploy some 1,000 troops to the cross-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali to reinforce the national armies. Over the past year, Chadian troops have been primarily engaged in fighting the Boko Haram insurgents and the jihadist group Islamic State in West Africa in the Lake Chad region.

This military deployment would allow French troops and other military forces to reorient their mission towards central Mali and attack Islamist leaders linked to Al Qaeda. In addition, African leaders want to reaffirm state control in areas formerly dominated by the military and encourage economic development as another form of fight against jihadists.

With AP, AFP and Reuters