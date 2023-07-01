Protests in France, nearly 1000 arrested in another night of clashes

Sporadic violence and looting affected several cities across France in the fourth night of protests after the fatal police killing of a teenager, but they have been far less intense than before, authorities said on Saturday.

France has deployed 45,000 officers backed by lightly armored vehicles, as police units and other security forces have spread across the country to crack down on violence over the death of Nahel, killed on Tuesday during a traffic blockade in a Paris suburb. Despite the presence of security, looting took place in the cities of Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble on Friday night, with gangs of often hooded rioters looting shops.

Protesters also set fire to cars and garbage cans. But during a visit to Mantes-la-Jolie, west of Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated early Saturday morning that the night’s violence was “of much lesser intensity,” with thousand arrests nationwide and pockets of tension in Marseilles and Lyons in particular.

Darmanin had announced an “exceptional” mobilization of police and gendarmes to avoid a fourth consecutive night of riots over the death of Nahel, who will be buried on Saturday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where he lived and was killed. The family’s lawyers asked reporters to stay away, saying it was “a day of reflection” for Nahel’s relatives.

