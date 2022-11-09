With a powerful offensive sector, led byr Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Antoine GriezmannFrance submitted its list for Qatar-2022in which the already known casualties of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté, both due to injury.

After the withdrawal of the two world champion midfielders four years ago in Russia was confirmed days ago, Deschamps made public this Wednesday night the list of 25 players to try to repeat the title.

Benzema celebrates with France.

Also missing from the final list is AC Milan goalkeeper Antoine Maignan, hampered by injuries this season.

The list highlights the striking power of the forward, which is completed by Ousmane Dembelé, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud and Christopher Nkunku.

The two Real Madrid players, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouameni, are called up in the center of the field, with both having many options to be starters given the losses of Pogba and Kante.



France is included in Group D at the World Cup, along with Denmark, Australia and Tunisia.

summoned

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham/ENG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris SG), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/ GER), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin/ITA), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid/ESP), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/ESP), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona/ESP), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/ITA), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid/ESP), Kylian Mbappé ( Paris SG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig/GER)

AFP

