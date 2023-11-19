The French Ministry of Defense announced successful tests of the M51.3 ballistic missile

France successfully tested the M51.3 strategic ballistic missile without a nuclear charge. This was announced by the Minister of the Armed Forces of the country Sebastian Lecornu on the social network X.

He expressed his great satisfaction with the successful test launch from the test site in Biscarrosse. According to the head of the French Ministry of Defense, this development strengthens confidence in the French nuclear deterrent, and also demonstrates the excellence of the country’s launch sector.

Rocket landed several hundred kilometers from the coast.

Earlier, the submarine cruiser “Emperor Alexander III” successfully completed a test launch of the sea-based ballistic missile “Bulava” from the White Sea across the Kura battlefield on the Kamchatka Peninsula. The launch took place as usual from an underwater position, and the missile warheads reached the target on time.