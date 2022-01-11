French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, during a speech at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of the country, said that the “Normandy format”, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, had been inactive for a long time. TASS…

Le Drian announced the return of the “Normandy format” to working condition after a long break. According to him, the countries participating in the quartet need to discuss such issues as the exchange of prisoners, humanitarian prospects, the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the status of Donbass.

After the revival of the “Normandy format”, it is necessary to return to the discussions, the French Foreign Minister stressed. He recalled that the representatives of France and Germany held talks in Kiev and Moscow. According to the diplomat, Paris insists on a “serious and demanding dialogue” with Moscow.

“Such a dialogue should be conducted without any ambiguity. We have warned that a new encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine would have large-scale consequences, “Le Drian concluded.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov assessed the results of the negotiations between Russia, Germany and France on Ukraine. They passed in a positive manner, but did not bring “breakthroughs or any serious progress.”

On January 6, the advisers of the heads of the countries participating in the Normandy format met in Moscow. Foreign policy advisor to German Chancellor Jens Pötner and diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonn arrived in the Russian capital. They held talks with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak. As a result of the meeting, the negotiators agreed that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements and promised to abide by them.