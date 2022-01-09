The “Putin maneuver” in Europe took the US by surprise, Sylphy Kofman, a columnist for the French newspaper Le Monde, said in an article. It is reported by RT…

Kofman writes that even at the Munich Security Conference in 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin “criticized the” unipolar world “led by the United States, accused NATO of having grown” to the very borders “” of Russia. Many of those present at the event “stretched their faces, and some even grabbed their heads.” “We came out dumbfounded. We realized that the bracket that closed the Cold War has reopened, ”the author quotes one of the conference participants from France.

The Le Monde columnist wonders why “the conditions that Putin now put forward to the US and NATO surprised the Western public so much.” In November 2021, the United States sounded the alarm about the concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, but the “Putin maneuver” clearly caught the Americans by surprise, and now they “act according to the situation,” the author believes.

According to Kofman, the reason is that China has been the main and perhaps the only foreign policy priority of the United States since the days of President Barack Obama. Paris believes that the United States wants to shift the solution of the Ukrainian crisis to France and Germany, the Le Monde article says.

However, Putin has concentrated tens of thousands of military personnel on the border with Ukraine and “with threats” demanded that the United States enter into negotiations. Thus, he “conveyed to the team [президента США Джо] Hi Biden and forced her to return to a topic that she wanted to carefully put aside, ”says Kofman.

“The USA knows how to manage the great powers. But Putin, who heads a declining middle-level power but has powerful means to create inconveniences, is already a more difficult object for them, ”a European diplomat told the author.

In recent months, statements have been made in Kiev and in the West about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin insists on no aggressive plans. On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with NATO and the United States. Moscow called on the alliance to abandon expansion to the East.