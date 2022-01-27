France and European countries made an important and substantive contribution to the preparation of NATO and US written responses to Russia’s security assurance proposals. This was stated by the representative of the French Foreign Ministry, reports RIA News.

“The Europeans, and France played its full part, made a significant and important contribution to these two agreed and consistent texts. These answers put forward specific proposals and define the main parameters of the necessary dialogue that we are collectively ready to conduct with Russia on issues of European security and stability,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that responses to Russian proposals on security guarantees in Europe would be made public in the near future. The diplomat noted that although Washington prefers that the document be left for a confidential diplomatic dialogue, it has been agreed upon with all US allies and with Ukraine.

On January 26, the United States handed over to Moscow a written response to the proposals for security guarantees. It was brought to the Russian Foreign Ministry by US Ambassador John Sullivan and presented to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. In addition, NATO’s written response was handed over to the Russian ambassador in Brussels.