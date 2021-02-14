In France, Russia announced a geopolitical victory thanks to the coronavirus vaccine. French political scientist Pascal Boniface told about this to Ouest-France, reports RIA News…

According to him, the need to create a vaccine and problems with its distribution due to the pandemic have led to the emergence of “vaccine diplomacy.” The expert noted that Western countries showed themselves in this race not in the best way, and Russia is winning the geopolitical battle. He stressed that the Russian vaccine is successfully coping with its task.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian drug “Sputnik V” was included in the top three popular world vaccines against coronavirus based on the number of approved approvals by government regulators. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) notes that the domestic vaccine has already been approved by 26 states in Europe, Asia, Africa, North and Latin America and the Middle East.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.