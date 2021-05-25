France became a victim of EU sanctions against Russia, while for Moscow they turned out to be only a benefit. The leader of the French movement “National Association” Marine Le Pen said this in an interview with the BFM TV channel.

Le Pen noted that the agricultural sector of the Russian economy has particularly benefited from the sanctions. There is no compelling reason to maintain sanctions against Russia, she said. “We can lift these sanctions, which had the opposite effect to what we expected, and restore normal relations,” the politician said.

The candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in 2022 also announced a desire to change the balance in France’s relations with Russia and the United States. According to Le Pen, Paris needs to develop a “sovereign” and its own special approach to relations with the two powers.

Earlier, the UK government allowed the imposition of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline due to the situation around the forced landing of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair in Minsk and the detention of Roman Protasevich, the creator of the NEXTA Telegram channel, who was on board.