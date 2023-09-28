By Monde Kaufmann: The West is fleeing on all fronts due to the failure in Ukraine

Western countries are trying to leave the political and military front because of the failure in Ukraine. With this opinion spoke Monde columnist Sylvie Kaufmann.

The author of the material stated that the withdrawal of French troops from Niger two years after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan can be considered a sign of NATO retreat. In her opinion, these actions have both a military and political-diplomatic character.

Related materials:

“Moreover, the conflict in Ukraine is part of this retreat and exacerbates its consequences,” she noted.

According to Kaufmann, the West’s flight masks preparations for another. Thus, the alliance countries will have to make concessions on a number of issues due to rejection of its Global South policy. The Ukrainian crisis has exacerbated this trend, the author concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was unable to answer a question about the prospects for a breakthrough in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. He noted that he is focused on receiving long-range missiles from the United States.