FT: party leader Le Pen is ready to help Kyiv if this does not worsen relations with the Russian Federation

Marine Le Pen party leader Jordan Bardella is ready to support Kyiv if this does not worsen relations with Russia, writes publication of the Financial Times (FT) based on an interview with the politician.

The publication noted that the leader of the right-wing French party National Rally (RN), which can win early parliamentary elections, is ready to provide military assistance to Kyiv under one condition.

“Bardella said that he is ready to provide military support to Ukraine if this does not lead to an escalation of relations with the Russian Federation,” the publication emphasized.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal warned that if the right wins in the elections to the French National Assembly, aid to Ukraine will be reduced. According to him, there is also a “risk of subordination to Russia”, since Marine Le Pen’s party until recently wanted to be an ally of Moscow.