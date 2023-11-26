Tribune: France wants to sell Rafale combat aircraft to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

The French aerospace company Dassault Aviation has expressed a desire to sell Rafale combat aircraft to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, reports Tribune newspaper.

“According to several sources, Dassault Aviation has been actively studying these two Central Asian countries for several months, with which France wants to deepen bilateral relations,” the publication writes.

It is clarified that the company is counting more on a deal with Tashkent than with Astana. The publication notes that reaching an agreement on the sale of aircraft to Kazakhstan would be a big surprise for Dassault Aviation.

