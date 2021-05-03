Cairo and Paris have signed an agreement for the supply of 30 French Rafale fighters. This was announced on the night of May 4 by the official representative of the Egyptian armed forces, Tamer al-Rifai.

“Egypt and France, represented by the Egyptian Armed Forces and Dassault Aviation, have signed a contract for the supply of 30 Rafale fighters,” al-Rifai is quoted as saying. “RIA News”…

It is noted that the financing will be carried out through a loan, which will be allocated for at least 10 years.

In February 2015, Egypt signed a contract to purchase 24 Rafale fighters from France. The amount of the deal, according to French sources, was about € 5.2 billion.

In 2016, France signed a contract to supply 36 Rafale fighters to India. Initially, New Delhi wanted to acquire 126 aircraft, but then their number was reduced due to the high cost. India received the first of the ordered fighters in October 2019.