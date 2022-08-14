Agoravox: sanctions against Russia turned against Europe

Anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West turned against Europe. This opinion was expressed by a columnist of the French portal Agoravox Kalman Cord (Kalman Schnur).

In his opinion, European politicians made a suicidal decision by adopting “double-edged sanctions.” In the article, Shnur cited a statement by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who on March 1 promised to wage a “total economic and financial war on Moscow” and bring it to the collapse of the Russian economy.

At the same time, the journalist recalled, the ruble has strengthened significantly since then. In particular, a week after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, they gave 0.61 euro cents for it, but by June 30, the ruble exchange rate rose to 1.8 euro cents. According to Shnur, the Kremlin’s decision to demand payment for Russian gas in rubles played a significant role in this.

Russia receives rubles in exchange for its hydrocarbons, the prices of which are skyrocketing due to our own sanctions, which have made these hydrocarbons a deficit See also Monkeypox: the first vaccines arrive in Spain Kalman Cordcolumnist

The threat of protests due to sanctions

In the article, Shnur also criticized the EU authorities for the decision to abandon Russian gas, including due to environmental consequences, and touched upon the topic of political and social protests in Europe due to the high cost of heating. “We have already lived to the point that the expression “hunger riots” refers not to Africa, but to ourselves. Whose fault is it?” he said.

Earlier, members of the left-wing German party Die Linke Alexander King and Konstantin Braun predicted protests over the gas situation. According to them, anti-Russian sanctions will eventually hit the vulnerable sections of the German population and cause social protest. “In a recent poll, 44 percent of respondents said they would like to join demonstrations against rising energy prices and the cost of living,” politicians said.

In June, Vilfredo Navarro, deputy and second secretary of the Nicaraguan National Assembly, called the sanctions against Russia a time bomb and noted that they were turning into social protests.

Doubts about the effectiveness of the sanctions were also expressed in other countries.

Earlier, American Thinker columnist Thomas Lifeson expressed a similar sentiment, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin had Biden wrapped around his finger in an energy war. By imposing an embargo on the purchase of Russian oil, Western countries provoked an increase in the cost of the resource, creating a shortage, he argued.

The former prime minister of Slovakia, the leader of its parliamentary opposition, Robert Fico, also spoke about the damage from sanctions against Russia. According to him, the restrictions not only do not work, but also harm countries such as Slovakia. “The West has gone absolutely crazy,” he added. According to the politician, the best example of the failure of sanctions against Moscow is the stoppage of the pumping of Russian oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Die Welt columnist Olaf Gersemann also pointed to the failure of sanctions against Russia. As the expert noted, trade between the countries continues to grow, despite the embargo on coal, gold, steel and vodka.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in the Donbass. After that, many Western countries reacted to this with harsh sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition, several dozen Western companies have left the Russian market.