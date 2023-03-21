234 people were arrested last night in Paris during spontaneous demonstrations against the pension reform that began after the announcement of the outcome of the vote in the National Assembly, with no confidence rejected by nine votes. The news was reported by Franceinfo, quoting police sources. There have also been – he specifies – 240 interventions following fires, above all of bins or waste bins.

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak personally tomorrow on the issue of the disputed pension reform – so far managed in the forefront by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – with a television interview with Tf1 and France 2 scheduled for 1 pm from the Elysée.

Called directly into question several times, even by the unions, who have unsuccessfully asked to be received by the head of state to discuss the reform project, Macron has so far withdrawn, saying he wants to leave the floor to Parliament and open to discussions, but through the ministers of his executive.

However, the tenant of the Elysée has now decided to intervene personally, in the aftermath of the vote in the National Assembly which saw the no-confidence rejected by just nine votes and the reform approved, with the immediate reaction of protest from the streets.

Today, the head of state receives Prime Minister Borne at 9, then he will have a breakfast with the presidents of the Assembly and the Senate, Yaël Braun-Pivet and Gérard Larcher, while in the evening he has a meeting with the parliamentarians of the presidential majority.