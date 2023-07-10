France and urban violence bouts
A teenager is shot dead by police in a suburb of Paris and then an outburst of anger erupts into riots and opportunistic looting. A stern law-and-order response followed by a call for unity and calm, an fading political call to action… the frustrating cycle of violence that has been repeated over the years in the French suburbs, was illustrated in news footage broadcast around the world over the past week.
Built to house migrant workers in the 1960s and 1970s, these neighborhoods became synonymous with deprivation, ethnic strife, and military-style police tactics. It will take a lot of political will to make today’s cycle different from the last time violence erupted in 2005.
It seems that the climax of the riots has passed since the deployment of 45,000 law enforcement forces and the funeral of the French teenager, Nael, who was killed by police at the beginning of this month. President Emmanuel Macron canceled an official visit to Germany, realizing that this was no ordinary crisis. Some 100 million euros ($109 million) has been paid for damages to shops, shopping centres, banks and more.
There are no signs of much change. Macron does not have a parliamentary majority, and may have lost some of his political capital after pushing through key divisive pension reforms that have created their own extraordinary cycle of violence that has also led to the postponement of a state visit, this time from King Charles. Meanwhile, the far-right, which presents itself as the party of law and order and small business, has soared in popularity. This reminds us of the political repercussions of 2005, when the hard-line Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy promised, prior to running for the presidential elections, to clean the streets of “scum”.
An online poll conducted by Le Figaro newspaper, amid the recent riots, showed that far-right leader Marine Le Pen had a approval rating of 39 percent, six points ahead of Macron. The far left, which rejected the call for calm, retreated. And the centre-right former prime minister, Edouard Philippe, remains popular. So how did we get here? And what do we do about it?
There are two aspects of violence that need to be addressed: the first is the spark, in this case the bullet that ended Nael’s life, and the other side is a powder keg of resentment, unemployment, and lack of education. For starters, policing needs real change based on a more community-oriented approach. France differs from the United States in that it uses fewer firearms, has fewer prisoners and a broader social safety net. Its problems in this aspect stem from the separation of the police from those they protect, so this force has failed to control itself.
A 2016 report found that in 59 cases where lethal force was used over a six-year period, only two cases resulted in legal action. According to researcher Sebastian Roche of the National Research Center «C. that. arr. The protective barriers to controlling gun use have eroded over time, pointing to an increase in police deaths after the 2017 anti-terrorism law. This much policing of suburbs involving military control and identity checks is paradoxical. It is a force with weak resources and limited training.
Clichy Soboa, the epicenter of the 2005 riots, did not have a police station until 2010, despite the high crime rate in the neighborhood. Talking about republican values that do not differentiate between races and colors contradicts what the many testimonies prove. “Don’t tell me there’s no racism in the police after what I’ve been through,” Michel Zeckler, a black music producer who was badly beaten by police inside his Parisian studio, told me in 2021.
As for the social powder keg, the rich continued to be isolated from the poor in France as income inequality persisted. And access to public services is unequal: the flip side of the lack of police in the suburbs is deficiencies in education. Teachers are leaving their jobs at a higher rate, and employment discrimination persists.
While Paris prospered, its suburbs stagnated. Ali Rabeh, the head of the Turab suburb, describes this as “a complete failure of the republic.” These conditions have been exacerbated by inflation and COVID-19. Dozens of local councilors warned, last May, that the suburbs were in a state of emergency, as the high cost of construction halted vital renovation projects, rents were not paid, and the inequity of health care resources exposed by the epidemic left scars.
Regeneration is seen as key to improving housing, quality of life and security. Alexis de Tocqueville once wrote that each generation is a new people. The young age of the troublemakers (average age 17) indicates that there are people at risk of getting lost. A widely circulated video clip of a father dragging his son off the streets at night and throwing him in the trunk of his car alerts us to the large number of single-parent families who find it difficult to control their children. The region’s unfortunate lack of daycare adds to the vulnerability of families. Opening more kindergarten centers was one of 31 ideas floated by think tank Institute Montney last year for suburban development. There is no silver bullet, and too much violence will make some solutions more difficult to achieve. Macron is running out of time to keep his promises to the younger generation he has long said he represents, and to avoid another bout of urban violence.
* Journalist covering French and European affairs
Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
#France #urban #violence #bouts
Leave a Reply