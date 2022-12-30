All travelers from China who come to the Netherlands from 5 January can do a free corona self-test at Schiphol. This is written by Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health) to the House of Representatives. If they test positive, travelers are urged to comply with the isolation advice. Other countries, such as Spain, France and the United Kingdom, will soon make a test mandatory.

#France #corona #test #mandatory #travelers #China #free #voluntary #test #Schiphol