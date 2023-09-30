France, embarked on a nuclear program that should lead to the construction of a minimum of six new reactors, promotes a global alliance to develop this energy source. Some twenty ministers from the European Union and allies such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan and South Korea have defended this week in Paris that, without more atomic reactors, it will be impossible to achieve the objectives of reducing polluting emissions. And they have demanded international public financing to develop this industrial sector that was questioned after the Fukushima accident in 2011, and which economic powers such as Germany have renounced.

With his presence and his words at the conference, titled New roadmaps towards nuclear, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, the French Thierry Breton, hinted that Brussels supports renuclearization. A few days before, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had shown herself open to opening the hand of public aid to the sector, aware that, today, it is not viable without it. She thus dropped it during a visit to the Czech Republic, along with Poland and France itself, one of the few European countries that has shown a firm interest in new nuclear facilities.

In the final communiqué of the meeting, the participating countries ask multinational development banks, financial institutions and regional organizations to “consider financing nuclear energy” and, when determining investments clean“classify” it along with “other energy sources with low or zero emissions.”

“To decarbonize we need electricity: a lot of it,” Breton said at the beginning of the conference, held at the Paris headquarters of the OECD. And he added: “Energy efficiency measures and massive investments in renewables will help, of course, but we know they will not be enough. For this reason, nuclear energy will have a central role.” The commissioner made it clear that this “public intervention is needed” and called on the European Investment Bank (EIB), “which supports the policies of the European Union, including climate policies” to “consider its support for nuclear energy projects.” . Until now, renewables are the focus of the EIB’s energy financing. The organization is in the midst of electing a new president, a process in which French support seems essential.

The two-day meeting in the French capital, which concluded this Friday and which took place almost entirely behind closed doors, served for countries with nuclear industries to show off their muscle. It was about demonstrating to nations like Germany or Spain — which have closed their plants or have a clear closure schedule — that nuclear energy has not become obsolete. On the contrary: the objective, they say, should be to mobilize efforts to revive this industry, cooperating in technology, innovation and personnel training. In addition to ministers and representatives from around twenty countries, leaders of companies in the sector participated.

A report from the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), the body attached to the OECD that sponsored the meeting, together with the French Ministry of Energy Transition, indicates that to achieve the goal of zero emissions in 2050 “ requires tripling the nuclear fleet.”

The French Government: “Nuclear is back”

“Clearly, nuclear is back,” said French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher at the opening of the conference on Thursday. “Nuclear energy is an important advantage for both our energy security and our climate commitments.”

In his defense of atomic energy, Pannier-Runacher said that “a decarbonization strategy” based solely on renewables “raises real problems.” He cited “the intermittent nature of renewable energies,” which, unlike nuclear energy, “does not allow us to respond to demand in a piloted manner.” And he argued that, in the context of the war in Ukraine, energy autonomy has become a “strategic” question to which atomic allows us to respond: “We will not be able to limit climate warming to 1.5 degrees.” [respecto a la era preindustrial] without nuclear energy.”

In the EU, France has promoted an alliance for nuclear energy that has 12 members – Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia and Sweden – and two observers, Belgium and Italy. Poland, the country most dependent on coal (by far the most polluting source of electricity), has just revealed its plans to launch its first nuclear power plant.

Even considering a joint strategy in favor of atomic energy in Europe “necessary”, Henryk Anglart, professor of Nuclear Engineering at the Royal Swedish Institute of Technology, does not believe that will be the case. He does note, however, a notable change of tone in some countries: there are, he says, the already mentioned cases of France and Poland, but also those of the United Kingdom, Finland or Sweden.

Builder shortage

“With states short of money and the sector’s capacity at the limit, it does not seem that the fundamental ingredients for a revival are on the table,” he says. Mycle Schneider, a German consultant and environmentalist who has spent most of his career in France. He focuses, above all, on the absence of companies with experience in the sector: “The industry [nuclear] today is simply non-existent. In the last 30 years only two reactors have been started and one of them, Flamanville 3 [precisamente, en Francia] “It is still under construction, with a delay of about 12 years compared to the initial schedule: what was a project to demonstrate its competence has become a demonstration of incompetence and cost overruns,” he explains by email.

Framatome —formerly known as Areva, the iconic French developer of nuclear power plants par excellence— is a subsidiary of the recently nationalized electricity company EDF, which, Schneider recalls, accumulates a net debt of 65 billion euros. “Other potential reactor builders in Europe?” he asks rhetorically. “Westinghouse fell into bankruptcy in 2017 and its current business is fuel [nuclear] and power plant decommissioning services: a safe and promising market,” he slides sarcastically. “The Chinese developers CNNC and CGN are on the US blacklist, and that makes it virtually impossible for them to work in Europe. And the Korean Kepco is deeply in debt, it has never worked here, and its only experience [internacional] “It is a project in the United Arab Emirates in conditions unimaginable in Europe.”

The future of nuclear, in the emerging

“I am not surprised that the EU and many European countries seriously consider nuclear as an option. It is logical. But I don’t see starting to build: the future of this energy is in China, India, Korea and other emerging countries. There is a consensus that the future of nuclear energy does not depend on Europe,” says Alejandro Zurita, former head of international nuclear research cooperation at Euratom. “European electricity companies are not at all interested in building nuclear power plants due to the financial and economic risk that could arise due to possible changes in political or regulatory contexts during construction.”

“Nuclear energy is a key piece in the European energy infrastructure, providing around half of emissions-free electricity,” he counters. Jacopo Buongiorno, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which points to the east of the continent as a key place for its future development: “Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Estonia already have plants or are planning new ones. “That leads me to think about a return of nuclear power to Europe in the next five or ten years.”

Both Buongiorno and Zurita are among those who believe that atomic energy is not at odds with renewable energy, but rather that both are “complementary.” “Nuclear offers a stable supply 24 hours a day, filling the gaps of solar and wind power, which are cheaper,” the first slides. “The debate is still anchored 30 years ago, when the dilemma was between nuclear and renewables. This is no longer the case: nuclear power has its risks and the problem of waste, but it is clear that it limits CO₂ emissions and is compatible with solar and wind power,” completes the second. “The future is renewable, there is no doubt and the EU’s commitment in that sense is very good, but that does not mean that we have to close the plants in operation, as Germany has done.”

In the world today there are 440 reactors feeding electricity into the grid, and another 45 more under construction. Since December 2019, just before the pandemic, 29 reactors have begun to be built around the world: 18 in China and another 11 by Russian companies in countries such as India, Egypt, Turkey and in Russia itself. The comparison with renewables, on the other hand, is hardly sustainable: China, the country that has opted the most for nuclear energy, connected just over two gigawatts of this technology to the electrical grid, compared to 125 for solar and wind.

