With the visit to France of the special envoy for the American climate, John Kerry, a new stage opens in the international fight against climate change. After talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, France and the United States relaunched new proposals to combat climate change and reached out again to cooperate on these policies.

The Paris Agreement was never undone, but it had not been the same since the government of Donald Trump, former president of the United States, withdrew his country, the second most polluting in the world, from the international alliance. Now, with John Kerry’s diplomatic visit to the French capital, a new stage in the global fight against climate change opens.

Kerry, the special envoy for the climate appointed by US President Joe Biden, met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Beyond the specific policies, the message was clear: “When we say that America has returned, we do not mean it with arrogance or a sense of superiority. We have returned to be partners, to fight and to do the job,” Kerry said in a conference. after meeting with Macron.

It was precisely Kerry who forged the Paris Agreement as Secretary of State in the Obama Administration, an agreement that stipulates keeping global warming below 1.5 ° C by 2050. At the current rate, the planet will have increased its temperature by 3 ° C, twice as desired, for that date.

Kerry recalled that the signatories of the Agreement “are not doing enough” to achieve that goal. In addition, he assured that trillions of dollars will need to be invested to achieve a transition towards a sustainable future.

France proposes common taxes on green investments

The French government celebrated the return of the United States to the fight against climate change. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire put it this way: “The United States and Europe once again share a goal. Two developed continents, two powerful continents that share the will to fight climate change and lower emissions to win this battle.” .

In addition, Le Maire took advantage of the visit of the US diplomat to make a move on some of his political proposals in this regard. For example, a common tax policy for green investments. “I proposed to John Kerry that Europe and the United States have an identical taxonomy,” said the minister. “It would be a shame if in the end we had two different rules.”

In addition, both politicians agreed to create two working groups for the next international summits on climate change: one to deepen the financing of sustainable investments and the other to evaluate the cost of emissions from imported products.

Precisely this second initiative is also being worked on by the European Commission, with the aim of creating a mechanism to take into account the carbon dioxide emissions generated by imports in cross-border trade.

The next international climate summit organized by the United Nations will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, in November of this year 2021.

With EFE and Reuters