The ambitions of the European Summit of London supporting Ukraine have been crazy before being reality, when French counter -espionage accuses Moscow to perform “hostile operations” and “sabotage” in several European countries.

Commenting on the London Summit, Emmanuel Macron … He declared the conservative morning ‘Le Figaro’ on Sunday afternoon: «Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, and I have put on the table a truce one month by land, sea and air. During the next few days we should change the course of things ».

Fourteen hours later, Luke Pollardthe Secretary of State of the United Kingdom Armed Forces has told the BBC on Monday that “that is not a plan that we currently recognize.” “There is no agreement on what could be a truce … We continue working, with France and the rest of the European allies, to determine the way to follow a lasting peace in Ukraine.” And he adds: «Certainly, there are a number of different options that are being discussed privately between the United Kingdom, France and our allies at this time. It is probably not suitable for me to comment on each individual option as they arise, ”reports Ivannia Salazar, correspondent in London.

In the absence of new details, nuances and interpretations of an eventual peace process, Macron and Pollard’s statements may be translated into vulgar Castilian in this way: “We totally agree that we must agree on the way to follow to achieve peace.”

The evening ‘Le Monde’ suggests the same ambiguity and absence of concrete results and proposals, among the divergent EU members: “Europeans in search of a peace plan.”

The morning ‘Le Figaro’ is much more raw: «Europe, between panic and disbelief, alone before its destiny». Alone and divided: before Trump and Putin, the positions of Macron and the prime ministers of England (Starmer) and Italy (Meloni) touch the ‘parallel’ flirting with the antagonistic. When Orbán defends positions that are identified with Putin’s “peace projects.”

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has responded to the proposal of the Allies of the truce with which “it will be a failure for all if Ukraine is forced to a high fire without serious security guarantees” in addition to pointing out that it would be “insufficient” and that it would not mean a lasting end to the Russian invasion.

Foreign “hostile” operations

Given these historical dilemmas, the direction Générale of the Sécurité Antérieure (DGSI, counter -espionage) has again filtered information about the hostile behavior of the Russia of Putin against France and other European countries.

On the eve of the Summit of London, Macron declared: “Russia is already at war against Europe.” Forty -eight short hours later, the DGSI states that “foreign powers” (Russia) carry out against France and other European countries “tentatives of sabotage of companies and laboratories”, “multiplying their actions of transnational repression” (harassment and pursuit of dissidents).

It is a war in the shadow, “hostile actions”, which has many background. During the 2022 presidential campaign, the French government denounced Putin’s secret services to multiply the actions against Macron, trying to favor his rival, Marine Le Pen, president of the National Group (AN, extreme right), received by Putin with a lot of ‘pomp’, before and after the Russian banks granted generous credits to the whole family Le Pen.