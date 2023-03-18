The cause of the crisis

The writer specialized in political affairs, Muhammad Wamwasi, warns, in his interview with Sky News Arabia, from Paris, of the “return of the yellow vests scenario” to the streets, after the new changes, which included:

Macron resorted to Constitutional Article 49.3, which allows the government to pass bills without submitting them to the National Assembly, to pass a bill raising the retirement age. .

The bill provides for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

After continuous long protests since January 19, the government offered to be up to 63 years old, but the protests continued .

angry protests

On Friday, the streets of France witnessed angry protests, in which demonstrators disrupted traffic in Paris, after hours of nightly protests in which thousands took to the Place de la Concorde and other cities.

The army is forced to take to the streets of the capital to collect garbage left by striking workers, and threatens an environmental disaster in one of the largest tourist cities .

In Wamwasi’s words, “the yellow vest scenario is looming”. .

The “yellow vest” scenario

The “yellow vests” refer to a movement founded in 2018 protests against the “high cost of living and higher taxes”.

The movement organized demonstrations against Macron, during which sharp confrontations between protesters and policemen took place in the streets .

The movement is among those calling for the current demonstrations organized by unions, protests against raising the retirement age .

How do experts read the situation?

Public opinion expert Antoine Presteel, of the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, told Agence France-Presse that “Article 49.3 in the imagination of the French is synonymous with brutality, it is the feeling that the government is not listening.” “.

As for the political writer Wamwasi, he saw that Macron “entered himself into a hornet’s nest by pushing the government to pass the bill using Article 49.3,” noting that trade union anger is escalating and growing now. .

Is the government survive the withdrawal of confidence?

“The coming hours will be a difficult test for the French government.” Muhammad Wamwasi.