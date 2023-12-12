The protests that broke out in France after a sixth grade teacher presented the painting 'Diana and Actaeon' by the painter Giuseppe Cesari, one of the greatest exponents of late mannerism, during his French lesson because it represented naked women “are specious, the result of ignorance and the various forms of 'Cancel culture', 'Me Too'…. It's absolute bullshit… If nudity could not be exhibited, all museums would have to be closed, starting with the Uffizi which for example displays the Venus of the Medici”. This was stated to Adnkronos by the undersecretary of Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, commenting on the protest in France by the students of the 'Jacques-Cartier d'Issou' primary school due to the representation, in the painting 'Diana and Actaeon, of Diana and the undressed nymphs.

“'Diana and Actaeon' by Giuseppe Cesari, known as the Cavalier D'Arpino, is a subject – underlines Sgarbi – which cannot be discussed in any way either by students or by anyone else because it is part of History. It would be like discussing Venus by Titian, the Venus de Milo. It is proof of the profound ignorance of some students who mistake the subject for the form. Therefore it is a very serious misunderstanding which is proof of ignorance. Equal to that for which it is considered a an absolute masterpiece, Pistoletto's Venus of Rags which was burned and which is simply a copy. These are always misunderstandings. One calls it a masterpiece and condemns another for having burned a scenography”, adds the undersecretary.

For Sgarbi, therefore, “it is the result of dementia and ignorance to contest a painting that is by the Master of Caravaggio, which is a historical work of absolute importance. Born in Arpino, Cesari is one of the great Italian painters of the 16th and 17th centuries. The theme of the myth of Actaeon is an absolute theme also represented by Parmigianino. Most of the paintings that show nudity are universal masterpieces. They were shocked by their stupidity”, underlines the undersecretary. “Arpino, of which I am mayor and which is holding an exhibition on the Knight of Arpino, would be very happy to exhibit a work like that. 'Diana and Actaeon' is a wonderful subject”, concludes Sgarbi.