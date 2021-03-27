Berlin (AFP)

It seems that the German coach Joachim Loew faces a big problem that he must solve before the European Cup 2020 finals next summer, which is the selection of the midfield stars who will be excluded. The qualifiers will not be to the 2022 World Cup, where the «Manchavt» will play its second match tomorrow «Sunday» against Romania Within the tenth group, however, this decision is complicated.

This is because the German midfield center, consisting of Yuzua Kimmisch, Leon Goritska, Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz, starred in the first round of those qualifiers, when the “machines” beat Iceland 3-0 in Duisburg.

That quadruple was the mainstay of the show against Iceland, in a match in which the Germans compensated somewhat for the humiliating historic 6-0 defeat by Spain in November in the Nations League.

But Loew has other options in the middle of the field. The star Toni Kroos, who is usually in the starting line-up due to a thigh injury, was absent, and Jonas Hoffman was also in the team, but is now in quarantine after testing positive for “Covid-19”.

In order to say goodbye to the team in the European Cup, which will be the last stop for Loew with “the Manshafts”, the coach opened the door to the return of Bayern Munich’s veteran star Thomas Mueller.

Loew is seeking to achieve the full mark in his opening three matches in the qualifiers, with a match away to Romania tomorrow (Sunday), and then to meet North Macedonia on Wednesday in Duisburg again, and indeed he had a correct start against Iceland.

“We were hoping that the shackles would be loosened, we didn’t launch any fireworks, but we could have done that after a similar performance,” said Kimmisch, the man of the match. “Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness considered it more than fantastic.”

But when Kroos returns, Loew will find himself in front of the dilemma of choice, especially since he previously considered that Kroos should not fear losing his place because he is “a world-class player.”

In Group Nine, the England team will visit Albania “Sunday”, an ecstatic five-point scoring in the first round against the modest San Marino national team.

But this match will be after the English Football Association confirmed the absence of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Arsenal winger Bocayo Saca for the next Albania and Poland matches, similar to the San Marino match, due to injury.

The Football Association said in a statement: Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka will not play a role in the next two matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, revealing that Rashford joined the national camp while suffering from an injury that kept him from winning 5-0 against San Marino, and after an additional evaluation, It was decided that he would continue his recovery process with Manchester United.

As for Saca, he stayed at Arsenal for a further evaluation of the existing problem, with the hope that he would join the “Three Lions” in the three matches, but now he will not be available for the matches between Albania and Poland.

Saka, 19, played his first match in the senior national team last October against Wales, after which he played three more matches, while Rashford (23 years old) only participated in the eight matches his country fought in 2020, and is now suffering a foot injury that kept him out of these three matches. After it also kept him away from his “United” team, in the loss to Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Domestic Cup.

Southgate predicted the absence of Rashford and Saka on Wednesday, saying: “Doubt hangs over them for the three matches in the qualifiers. In my opinion, suspicion hangs over Marcos more than Bukayo at the moment, but we will assess their situation.”

This match takes place despite the controversy raised after the Albanian Football Association announced that it was informed by the local police that they could not guarantee the safety of the two teams.

The association added in a statement that canceling the match would have catastrophic consequences for the image of the national team and Albanian football in general.

But a spokesman for the German police said: The latter has taken all necessary measures to ensure order and security before, during and after the match.

In the Georgian capital, Spain will land on Sunday to compete in the second round of Group Two, seeking to compensate for its stumbling block against Greece in the first stage with a 1-1 draw.

As for the French “roosters”, they will be eager to win against Kazakhstan on Sunday among the fourth group competitors, especially since the world champion fell in a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in the first round, in a match that was considered easy to achieve.

For its part, the Italian team is looking forward to maintaining its record free of defeats since September 10, 2018 over 21 games, with a victory over Bulgaria after winning the first round in Northern Ireland 2-0, to be the 4-time world champion, has made a good start in the qualifiers, Note that she missed the last World Cup in Russia in 2018 for the first time in 60 years.