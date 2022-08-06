The French government declared that the country is facing the worst drought on record that has left more than 100 municipalities without drinking water.

A crisis committee coordinates efforts to bring water to those areas where “there is nothing left in the pipes”according to the words of the Minister of Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu.

Water use is restricted in 93 regions and the drought is expected to continue for at least the next two weeks.

In July, only 9.7 mm of rain fell in France, making it the driest month since March 1961, according to the national weather service Meteo-France.

In Spain, local media reported that the lack of rain and high temperatures have forced several communities and municipalities to impose restrictions on water consumption, especially in Galicia, Catalonia and Andalusia.

Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE) reported that Some of the measures adopted by the authorities in these areas are the cut off of the night supply, the closure of showers on the beaches and the prohibition of watering, filling swimming pools and washing cars.

“The reservoirs in Spain close July with the volume of water for consumption at 37.9%, its lowest level in a decade,” the newspaper said.

effect on crops

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s office called on citizens to conserve water, describing the current conditions as a disaster for farmers and for ecosystems and biodiversity.

It is feared that the drought – which affects almost all of mainland France – will reduce crop yields, will aggravate the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

The corn harvest, used mainly for animal feed, will be 18.5% lower this year than in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. The main corn growing areas are Alsace, in the east, and the western regions, and the harvest is already underway.

Europe, like other world regions, has struggled in recent months with rising food prices, as grain exports from Russia and Ukraine – two of the world’s top producers – are much lower than normal. .

The heat wave that has suffocated France since June has caused trees and bushes to shed their leaves prematurely, creating scenes that seem autumnal. The state energy company EDF has had to reduce the production of some nuclear power plants, since that river temperatures are too high to provide sufficient cooling, reports the AFP news agency.

