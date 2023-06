Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 5:21 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Cultural diplomacy to reduce tensions between Paris and Rome. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, staged this Wednesday in the French capital the reconciliation between the two countries after the recent tensions in immigration matters. Both leaders inaugurated in the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers