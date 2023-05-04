Le Point: Italian Foreign Minister canceled visit to Paris due to criticism of the Prime Minister by the French Interior Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled his visit to Paris after Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni was criticized by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. This is reported Le Point.

French minister in an interview RMC stated that Meloni “is not capable of resolving the migration problems for which she was elected.” In his opinion, many migrants go through Italy to France, and the Italian side cannot cope with the influx of migrants.

The Italian Foreign Minister canceled his visit to Paris and called Darmanen’s remarks “unacceptable.” “This is not the attitude with which to face the pan-European challenges,” Tajani commented in Twitter.

The French Foreign Ministry made an attempt to resolve the situation and said that relations between Paris and Rome are based on mutual respect between the countries and between their leaders.