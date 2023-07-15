French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated today, Friday, the “special strategic relationship” between them and their desire to strengthen their partnership, after they attended together the traditional military parade on July 14, the national day in France.

Modi was the guest of honor on the French National Day.

“We will continue to strengthen the historic relationship of trust between our two countries,” Macron said, in a speech before dinner at the Louvre Museum, which celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year.

For his part, Modi, who was previously awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor, said, “We consider France a natural partner… We have drawn up a roadmap for the next 25 years.”

“Strengthening our economic relations is our common priority,” he added, referring in particular to cooperation at the defense level.

On Thursday, India, which had ordered 36 Rafale aircraft for its air force, announced that it also wanted to buy 26 Rafale aircraft to equip its aircraft carrier, as well as three Scorpene submarines.

The two countries also revealed several cooperation agreements in the space field, including setting up a joint system for marine monitoring via satellite and launching the construction of a French-Indian infrared satellite, TRISHNA.

On the other hand, the French president said that with regard to environmental protection, the International Solar Alliance must exceed “the initial target of installing 1,000 gigawatts by 2030.”

“We will be able to go further with our international partners,” he added. This alliance is a joint initiative between France and India that was launched during the COP 21 climate summit in favor of supporting solar energy.

– “Achieving lasting peace”

On the international level, Macron said, “We share a common concern about the danger of the international community disintegrating” in light of the crisis in Ukraine, adding that “we have the same goal of seeking a lasting peace.”

In the same context, Modi indicated that “India is ready to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace.”

Finally, the two presidents discussed their cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, where France seeks to be a counterweight.