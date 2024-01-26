Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed on Friday their desire to strengthen the “unprecedented defense alliance” between the two countries, on the occasion of the Indian Constitution Day.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a road map for an industry that includes the two countries in India has been agreed upon, and includes the fields of aviation and self-driving vehicles, all the way to cyber defense.

Airbus and the Indian Tata Group concluded a partnership agreement to manufacture civil helicopters in India.

The two countries, which have been cooperating for 60 years in the field of space, also signed a declaration of intent to launch satellites.

Paris is seeking to conclude new military contracts with India. Macron said, “We will continue to strengthen our alliance with one goal, which is to be on track with the 'Made in India' project, but doing so will be through quietly exchanging technologies, to make India a production center for all our partnerships in the region.”

India has previously purchased 36 French Rafale aircraft and is negotiating to purchase 26 more. It also intends to strengthen its defense industries through joint projects with French groups, based on the exchange of experiences. Macron said, in front of the French community in New Delhi, “We continue this adventure, both civilly and militarily, because (India) is a democracy that shares a number of our values.”

Macron participated in a large military parade by the Indian army, which included tanks, chase planes, and missile launchers, after responding to the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister on the occasion of the Indian Constitution Day, which entered into force on January 26, 1950, two years after independence.

Macron and Modi attended the military parade side by side from the podium of honor.

First, Macron took the large boulevard leading to India Gate, which serves as the Indian Arc of Triumph and is located in the center of New Delhi, in a chariot drawn by six horses and led by a cavalry battalion.

After the start of the military parade to the sound of the Indian national anthem and 21 cannon shots, 150 members of the French Foreign Legion opened the parade, followed by the flight of two French Rafale aircraft.

Tanks, soldiers riding camels, infantry and navy personnel, and pilots also participated in the parade.

Yesterday, Thursday, Modi gave the French President a warm welcome by passing through the streets of Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, in an open car, while tens of thousands of Indians gathered, chanting Modi’s name.

