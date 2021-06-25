Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

A group of French fans missed the opportunity to watch their country’s match against Hungary, in the first round of the European Football Championship “Euro 2020”, after they mistakenly traveled to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, instead of Budapest, the capital of Hungary, where the match was held.

A group of French fans found themselves in the wrong city, hours before the kick-off for their country’s match against Hungary, as they did not notice the similarity between the names of the two capitals of Romania and Hungary, and thought that they were in the right place before they discovered the matter amid great shock.

The French newspaper “Journal National” published this story, whose heroes were 6 co-workers, who traveled to Bucharest hours before the start of the France-Portugal match, and did not pay attention to the Romanian flags at the airport.

What added to their confusion was that they met Ukrainian fans who were with them on the bus that took them to the center of the capital, thinking that they were Hungarian fans before realizing that they were Ukrainian fans who were present for their country’s match against Austria.

One of them explained that the Ukrainian fans caused confusion, after they caught up with them on the bus and went with them to the city, believing that they were on the way to the France-Hungary match later before they discovered the shocking truth.

After discovering the predicament, the French group made an emergency reservation for overnight accommodations, and watched the France-Hungary match on TV far beyond what they had hoped for, which prompted one of these French fans to sum up the matter humorously, that they need to learn more about European countries!