France and Germany will send new military aid to Ukraine; missiles and money

This Tuesday, July 11, the governments of France and Germany confirmed that they will send new military aid to Ukraine.

See also Ukraine is preparing to become the Lebanon of the new millennium We have decided to deliver to Ukraine new missiles that will allow it to attack in depth

Arriving in Lithuania for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that his country will deliver long-range Scalp missiles to Ukraine.

“We have decided to give Ukraine new missiles that will allow it to strike in depth,” Macron said, adding that “the important thing is to send a message of support for Ukraine, and of NATO unity.”

(You can read: Third World War? Russia warns again about Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO).

Germany, for its part, will deliver new military aid to Ukraine worth almost 700 million euros ($771 million), German government sources reported on Tuesday, on the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

In fact, Germany, the second largest supplier of arms to Ukraine after the United States, already announced in mid-May a military delivery worth 2.7 billion euros (about 2.95 billion dollars).

AFP

More news

Russia on sending cluster bombs to kyiv: ‘It brings humanity closer to world war’

500 days have passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine: is the end of the war in sight?

What will happen to Wagner? Commander says that Prigozhin sent them on vacation