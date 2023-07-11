France and Germany will send new military aid to Ukraine; missiles and money

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
At least 60 people were injured in the shelling.
Government authorities confirmed the information.
This Tuesday, July 11, the governments of France and Germany confirmed that they will send new military aid to Ukraine.
We have decided to deliver to Ukraine new missiles that will allow it to attack in depth
Arriving in Lithuania for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that his country will deliver long-range Scalp missiles to Ukraine.
“We have decided to give Ukraine new missiles that will allow it to strike in depth,” Macron said, adding that “the important thing is to send a message of support for Ukraine, and of NATO unity.”
Germany, for its part, will deliver new military aid to Ukraine worth almost 700 million euros ($771 million), German government sources reported on Tuesday, on the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius.
In fact, Germany, the second largest supplier of arms to Ukraine after the United States, already announced in mid-May a military delivery worth 2.7 billion euros (about 2.95 billion dollars).
