The Foreign Ministries of France and Germany called for the introduction of additional sanctions against the Russian authorities for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny with the use of a military nerve agent from the Novichok family, developed by Russia.

The statement assessed the attempt as an attack on the basic principles of democracy and political pluralism.

“This is also a shocking new use of chemical weapons, two years after Russia used such weapons on British soil in Salisbury on March 4, 2018,” said in document…

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the statement of colleagues unacceptable.

“Instead of proper cooperation with the Russian Federation in the interests of clarifying the circumstances of what happened to the blogger, the governments of Germany and France have now switched to threats and attempts to blackmail us,” said in a statement by the department of Maria Zakharova.

There they decided that France and the FRG are now becoming the head of the “anti-Russian coalition” that is being formed in the European Union, despite the assurances that had been repeatedly sounded earlier from Paris and Berlin in adherence to partnership with Russia.

Recall that Navalny said that Vladimir Putin was personally behind the attempt on his life.

