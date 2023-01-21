Radar +55 survey points out that 95% of the news was negative in both countries

The media from France and Germany were the ones that most negatively evaluated the Brazilian economy in 2022. In both countries, 95% of the published news was poorly evaluating the conduct of the Brazilian economy.

To carry out the study, Radar +55 used the methodology of the IDM (Media Performance Index), developed by the BCW Brasil Group. Based on the algorithm, which establishes quantitative and qualitative criteria, 1,117 news from 8 countries were analyzed: Chile, Argentina, Mexico, United States, England, France, Germany and China.

read the ranking Brazilian reputation in the international media:

The worse result in European countries and the United States is explained by more analytical approaches. Because of this, there is a higher incidence of negative citations.

“Especially in the USA and Europe, the threats to democracy and the environmental issue were permanent issues and, in the latter case, which intensified since the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, also passing through the electoral period and reaching the expectations created with the change of government”, says the study.

Consolidated data for the year also show which countries were more favorable to the policies adopted by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The highlight was Argentina and China, which had greater adherence of positive information.

“In the case of Argenta, this peculiarity is the result of more intense factual coverage, with a high volume of records on changes in the Trade Balance, agricultural production and seasonal variations of macroeconomic indices”highlighted the text.

For China, what weighs is the trade relationship. The country is Brazil’s largest trading partner. “China, even with the ideological position antagonistic to that of Jair Bolsonaro, guaranteed ample space for dissemination of bilateral relations with Brazil, valuing the intense trade flow between the countries“, reported the survey.

METHODOLOGY

Radar +55 uses the IDM methodology, developed by the BCW Brasil Group, to assess the reputation of the Brazilian economy in the press of 8 countries. The IDM algorithm considers more than 20 variables in the analysis of each spontaneous media result. The criteria are quantitative and, above all, qualitative. They refer to the media vehicle in which the result was published and to the content of the article, allowing the creation of insights and data intelligence with the crossing of information and thematic or chronological clippings.

To measure the score, there is a ranking of reports. THE Power360 highlights the following analyzed criteria: 1) whether the text has a positive or negative content; 2) what is the emphasis given to the Brazilian economy; 3) if a photo is used and in which vehicle it was published. This information is included in an automated system. The scores for each report are added together to arrive at the final balance.