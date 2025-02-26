Europe already raises a determined response to the turn that Donald Trump He has given the US and Berlin alliances on the table the possibility of establishing their own nuclear umbrella for the defense of the old continent, given the … abandonment by the new American leader in favor of Russia.

The idea necessarily goes through the participation of the United Kingdom, the only Nuclear power European with France, although the British government has not yet given its approval.

The debate on the future of European securitywhich will be defined at the extraordinary summit of leaders of the EU next March 6 and the summit of the NATO In June, it has been fueled after the conversation between Trump and the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand the meeting between delegations from both countries in Saudi Arabia that opened the door at the end of the war in Ukraine without taking into account kyiv or the EU. The US votes together with Russia at the UN on Monday confirmed the proximity between the two countries.

In France, Emmanuel Macronits government, the opposition and the entire national press estimate that the meeting of the French president with Trump in the White House has aggravated the abyss between the US and Europe about an Atlantic alliance that is already perceived “dying.”

Personally, Macron is confirmed the essential thesis of his strategic thinking, presented in La Sorbonne on September 26, 2017: «In defense, Europe must provide a common intervention force, a budget of the common defense and of a common doctrine, to act in defense of their interests, ”he said then, six months after being installed in the Elysium. “We must quickly create a European defense fund,” he said, “accompanied by permanent structured cooperation, completed with a European intervention initiative that allows us to integrate our armies at all levels.”

At that conference, Macron threw the foundations of a “sovereign”, military, economic and diplomatically. The French president, like all his predecessors, stressed at that time that the French nuclear arsenal was at the service of European security.

The chancellor Olaf Scholz And his government diplomatically rejected Macron’s proposals considering them “unrealistic”, appealing to loyalty to the US, the Atlantic Alliance and its integrated military organization, NATO.

During the last seven years, Macron has often repeated his ambition for “European sovereignty”, even in the capital of security. But, for the first time, since the end of World War II, three days before Macron was interviewed with Trump in Washington, the next chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merzhe accepted and assumed as his own much of the Macronian European security project, stating: «The president of the United States, Trump, threatens to withdraw his protection from Europe. We must negotiate with France the future of our security ». “Is it possible to put the French nuclear weapons the service of Germany and Europe?” The ZDF channel was wondered after interviewing Merz.

The absolute failure of Macron’s dialogue with Trump confers to the old French propositions and the very recent German opening an unprecedented importance.

The evening ‘Le Monde’ titled every page: “Trump’s and Macron encounter illustrates how an abyss is growing among historical allies.” That chasm affects all the foundations of the Atlantic Alliance. France, like the rest of the European allies, perceive with concern that the US vote with Russia in the United Nations in a capital issue. Macron France is aware of the colossal problems presented by the project to create an independent European Defense System of NATO.

Paris shares with London the project to send French and English soldiers to Ukraine, as possible strength of interposition. But Macron does not share with the British prime minister any illusion about the military departure from the US Europe.

Paris is aware that other EU and NATO members are sensitive to Putin and Trump’s sirens. This is the case, to some extent of the Hungarian Viktor Orbán and the Italian Giorgia Meloni. Predictably, they will raise many problems to the creation of a European security system, which could approve other influential allies, such as Poland.

Merz earrings

Given such an arc of problems, Macron expects Friedrich Merz to negotiate a coalition government with relative speed, to address the most urgent of the problems where the future of Europe is mortgaged.

In the case of Germany, this country lacks its own nuclear weapons and cannot manufacture them, as part of the nuclear non -proliferation treaty and the two plus four. The United States has been in charge of its deterrent security since World War II and currently parked dozens of eyelets at the Büchel Air Base, under the NATO umbrella. France has been offering similar assistance with its own nuclear arsenal for years, but Germany has always refused, faithful to the transatlantic link and a security structure that Trump now seems to want to dynamite.

The new US administration has made it clear at the recent Munich Security Conference that needs to concentrate forces in the Pacific and that its military assets “are not going to stay forever in Germany.” In the contacts he maintained in Munich Friedrich Merz, he showed his “willingness to speak” of a substitute model, which would consist of the deployment in Germany of Combat aircraft with French and British nuclear weapons that would fulfill the same deterrent function.

Merz has referred to the “fact that we have to talk to the British and the French, both European nuclear powers, about the question of nuclear cast, at least in the matter of nuclear safety of Great Britain and France that could be claimed by us” . And he recalled that “the French government has raised, in fact, the German governments repeatedly that possibility and has always been left unanswered.”

In his first press conference after winning Sunday’s elections, Merz declared, however, he still trusts “to convince Trump that, in the United States’s own interest, he should continue fulfilling his commitments to NATO and the EU” , in the line of what the Polish ambassador also defends in Berlin Jan Tomwinski, the third vertex of the Weimar trianglethe diplomatic format that includes France, Germany and Polandand that Merz is determined to relaunch. Tomwinski insists that “you have to make Trump see what he has in NATO.”

In any case, Merz cannot make any decision about it until he is appointed chancellor, which depends on a coalition that has barely begun to negotiate with the Social Democratic party (SPD), which has its own and disparate opinions. MEP Katarina Barley recently unleashed a national debate by proposing the common acquisition of nuclear eyelets Under the administration of the EU, an idea that was answered from its own party as a “highly dangerous escalation.”

The still German defense minister, who will possibly play a role in the next coalition government and much more documented than Barley, has not yet pronounced. “The objective should be, first of all, conversations with British and French about how Germany can participate in common security,” he explains Karl-Heinz Kampexpert of the German Foreign Relations Council (DGAP). TO Moritz Küttof the University of Hamburg, he is concerned that other countries demand the same. American nuclear weapons are also parked in Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Türkiye.

Starmer prepares to visit Trump

The issue of European security will also be very present at the meeting they will celebrate this Thursday Keir Starmer and Donald Trump in Washington, a diplomatic challenge of great magnitude for the United Kingdom. The differences between the two are notable and the British prime minister faces the difficult task of navigating a relationship with a volatile ally. One of the main friction points is the War in Ukraine. Starmer, who has been firm in his support for kyiv, will try to persuade Trump to maintain his support for the government of Volodimir Zelenski and so that any negotiation with Russia includes guarantees of safety and financial support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

In addition, in an attempt to mitigate Trump’s criticism about the lack of European investment in defense, Starmer announced Tuesday before Parliament the United Kingdom’s commitment to raise military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

This measure seeks to send a sign of commitment to transatlantic security and reinforce the British position as a key actor in Europe’s stability. “When he gathers me with President Trump this week, I will be clear: I want this relationship to strengthen even more,” he said.

Starmer’s plan foresees the greatest sustained increase in defense spending since the end of the Cold War. Military expenditure will go from the current 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP in 2027, which represents an increase of 13.4 billion per year sterling pounds. In addition, the prime minister expressed his clear ambition to raise spending up to 3% in the next legislature. To finance it, the Government will reduce the international aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP.

Another issue that Starmer has on the table is France’s proposal to launch a nuclear umbrella with Germany in which the British participate. Although the British government has not issued official statements about the possibility of joining this plan, given Starmer’s position in relation to Trump, the labor leader is open to discuss this proposal with his European partners. It should be remembered that throughout the years London has shown interest in strengthening the Defensive cooperation With Paris, especially in nuclear matters. And unlike French nuclear deterrence, which operates independently, British nuclear arsenal, although under national control, is integrated into NATO’s defensive strategy, which generates a strategic bond with Washington from which London would hardly want to dispense.

But tensions between London and Washington They are not limited to the relationship between Starmer and Trump. In recent months, a general deterioration of the bilateral relationship has been evidenced, in large part due to the conservative turn of the United States in commercial and security issues. Another element that has fueled friction has been Elon Musk And his criticisms open to the British Labor Party and the economic and regulatory policies of the United Kingdom Bajo Starmer, suggesting, among other issues, that his government could be an obstacle to technological and business investment. Although these statements do not represent an official position of Washington, they reflect the growing ideological distance between British and American leadership.

In this context, this Thursday’s meeting will be key to defining the future of the relationship between the two countries. Starmer must balance the need to maintain the historical alliance with Washington while reinforcing its position in Europe and thus preventing the United Kingdom from being trapped in a Geopolitical dispute that weakens it on the international stage.