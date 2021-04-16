France and Germany, the two main powers of the EU, amended on Friday the diplomatic slip of the European Commission by neglecting Ursula von der Leyen the protocol and not responding in person to the letter sent by Ukraine to invite her to an event. The sensitivities that surfaced in Kiev due to the lack of courtesy at a time of maximum tension with Russia in the Donbass region were offset by the reception that the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, gave the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, at the Elysee. , to hold a meeting which the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, joined by videoconference.

The three leaders were concerned about the increase in Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and urged the Kremlin to withdraw them to achieve “a de-escalation” in the Donbass region. According to the Elysee, the meeting between Macron and Zelensky was planned for a long time and was not related to the resurgence of tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

After a working lunch between the two, Merkel joined the meeting from Berlin. “On the situation in Donbass, with Ukraine and Germany, we remain mobilized and determined to bring about a political solution, the only one possible,” the French leader wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Macron and Merkel reiterated their commitment to “the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” according to a statement from the German Chancellery. Paris and Berlin urged both parties to “fully respect” the Minsk peace accords to end the war in eastern Ukraine. And they were willing to resume the ‘Normandy Format’: the dialogue between Kiev and Moscow, under French and German mediation.

Zelensky took advantage of his presence in Paris to pressure Westerners to open the doors of NATO and the EU to his country. “I think that European policy towards Ukraine must be 100% clear,” he said in an interview with the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’ published hours before their meeting at the Elysee.

‘If the EU and Macron see us as a member of the European family, they must act accordingly. It is time to make decisions, “demanded Zelensky, who recalled that” Europe’s security depends on Ukraine’s. “We cannot stay indefinitely in the EU and NATO waiting room,” he warned. However, a possible accession does not seem to be on the agenda in the Atlantic Alliance or in Brussels, aware that Moscow is strongly opposed

When asked if he thinks Russia wants to annex the Donbass, as it already did with Crimea, Zelensky said he was not sure. I am not inside Putin’s head. I do not know. Probably, ”he pointed out. In any case, whatever Moscow’s plans are, the Ukrainian leader is clear that his country “will not give up an inch of the Donbass land, as it belongs to us. Whatever the price.

NATO request to Moscow



The meeting between Macron, Merkel and Zelenski took place a day after NATO urged Russia to cease “its provocations” and to “immediately reduce tensions on the borders of Ukraine and in Crimea, territory that has been illegally annexed.”

Donbass has been the scene since 2014 of a war between Kiev and the Kremlin-backed separatists. Moscow assures that it will continue to defend the interests of the Russian population parlamente of the region. Ukraine, faced with the increase in the Russian military presence on the border, fears an invasion and asks the West for help.