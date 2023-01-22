France, Germany agree on US ‘ambitious response’ to inflation bill

France and Germany have agreed on an “ambitious European response” by the United States to a bill to reduce inflation. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron. RIA News.

As Macron promised, countries will use simple, fast and “visible to industry” tools. “We will have a common European strategy that will lead to an ambitious and fast response,” he added. At the same time, the French leader stressed that the answer should be based on a system of assistance to European enterprises and providing them with public and private financing tools.