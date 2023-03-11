France and Britain called on Russia to immediately return to participation in the START

France and Great Britain called on Russia to immediately return to participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-3). This is stated in a joint statement following the results of the bilateral summit in Paris. TASS.

The parties believe that the document is an important tool for nuclear arms control. “France and Great Britain regret that Russia has taken the decision to suspend its participation in START-3,” they said in a statement. Paris and London noted that Moscow must return to full compliance with the provisions of the treaty.

French and British politicians are concerned that Russia has announced its readiness to conduct nuclear tests. They stressed that the Russian Federation must observe a moratorium on nuclear testing.

On February 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law suspending the country’s participation in START.