France | An apartment building collapsed as a result of an explosion in Marseille, eight people are still missing

The rescue work has been slowed down by the fire in the ruins, which has not been extinguished by Sunday evening.

In a four-story an explosion occurred in an apartment building in the port city of Marseille in southern France between Saturday and Sunday, AFP and Reuters report.

The apartment building collapsed due to the explosion. The other two were badly damaged.

On Sunday evening, eight more people were searched for in the ruins. Five people have been hospitalized due to the accident.

Explosion and collapsing buildings ignited the fire, which has hampered rescue efforts, officials say.

Prosecutor of Marseilles by Dominique Laurens according to the fire had not been brought under control by Sunday evening.

The mayor of the city Benoit Payan told the media that the rescue operation was called to the La Plaine area in the center of Marseille just over half an hour after midnight. The area is known for its shopping streets and lively nightlife.

Payan considered it possible that dead people could also be found at the accident site.

180 residents have been evacuated from the area.

District Prefect Christophe Mirmand told AFP that authorities suspect a gas leak caused the explosion.

According to the authorities, an investigation has been started to find out the cause of the collapse.

A total of one hundred firefighters were on the scene during the night.

About three buildings collapsed one kilometer from the accident site in 2018, when eight people died in the accident.

At that time, the collapsed buildings were not considered habitable. Now, the collapsed buildings are not known to have any structural problems.