More than 270 German soldiers died in the Winterberg Tunnel during the Battle of World War I in the spring of 1917.

The historic discovery has been reported by, among others, the French television channel LCI on its website and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The Winterberg tunnel was found at the end of last year in a forest near the Aisne River near the Chemin des Dames highway in north-eastern France.

During the First World War, three battles were fought in the region. German soldiers died in the 300-meter tunnel during the Second Battle when they were trapped there and artillery entrances were destroyed by French Army artillery.

The tunnel gradually ran out of oxygen, and the soldiers suffocated or killed themselves. According to various sources, only two or three soldiers survived.

The location of the tunnel had been shrouded in twilight for over a hundred years, but survived thanks to a French history-loving family father and his son.

A history enthusiast who worked on the Paris Metro Alain Malinowski conducted studies to reveal the location of the tunnel for nearly 20 years.

In 2009, he thought he had finally located the tunnel and reported his findings to the French authorities. However, they either did not believe Malinowski or did not want to start opening a wartime mass grave.

The matter remained for ten years until his son Pierre Malinowski decided last year to continue the work left behind by his father.

Pierre Malinowski is a former soldier now living in Russia who has worked in the European Parliament as the founder of the nationalist National Alliance Party. Jean-Marie Le Penin as an assistant.

In Moscow, he leads a foundation he founded that traces those who died in the wars Napoleon from that era.

In January last year, he took a group that included a professional digger to a location found by his father. The group dug the ground to a depth of four meters, where the entrance to the tunnel was found.

Tunnel looked untouched. There were parts of gas masks, rails for carrying ammunition and the remains of two bodies.

Malinowski and his team covered their excavations and reported the finding to authorities, but there was no official response for months. Malinowski was frustrated and contacted the French media, which brought the matter to the public.

Since then, investigators have begun, among other things, to trace the descendants of the dead soldiers. A genealogist familiar with the First World War interviewed by the BBC Mark Beirnaert hopes that the bodies will be identified and buried.

Malinowski hopes for a tribute to the soldiers.

“They were farmers, barber and bank clerks who voluntarily went to war but died in a way we can’t comprehend,” he said.