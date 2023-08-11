French politician Filippo: the transfer of troops to Poland threatens a new world war

French politician, head of the Patriots party Florian Filippo commented on the dispatch of Polish soldiers to the border with Belarus. He wrote about it on the social network Twitter.

Filippo recalled Poland’s statement about sending ten thousand soldiers to Belarus and called this decision madness.

“Remember that due to NATO and EU rules, if Poland enters the war, we are obliged to follow it. The lunatics are aiming for a third world war, let’s stop them!” he called.