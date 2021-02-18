French President Emmanuel Macron announced, on Thursday, that his country will allocate one billion euros to enhance cybersecurity and counter the increase in recent attacks on two French hospitals.

The budget of one billion euros, including 720 million euros from government funds, aims to develop the sector, by tripling its number of transactions to reach 25 billion euros by 2025 and doubling the number of workers in it.

Emmanuel Macron said, “Many of the actors are attacked daily and are subjected to blackmail without declaring it.”

The French president’s statement came after he listened for an hour via video link to doctors responsible for two French hospitals, whose activities were recently paralyzed by a cyber attack, the first located in Dax (southwest) and was attacked on February 8, the second was located in Villefranche-Seersauen (central-east) and attacked on the 15th of this month.

He added, “What you have gone through shows our fragility and the importance of expediting and investing,” considering that in the midst of the Corona pandemic, this type of attack represents a “crisis within the crisis.”

And everything in the two hospitals was disrupted, which led to canceling surgeries and sending patients to other hospitals, and it is likely that it will take weeks for them to return to their normal course.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Presidency of the Republic reminded that hospitals, like all French administrations, “have strict directives never to pay” a ransom.

Cyber ​​attacks quadrupled in 2020, with 11 percent targeting hospitals.

The authorities want to create an “environment to enhance cybersecurity” by intensifying the links between scientific research in the public and private sectors, and reducing the presence of foreign actors, who currently represent between 30 and 40 percent of the French market.

Macron praised the project to establish the anticipated “electronic complex” in Paris, which aims to create “an environment to enhance security, more cohesive and efficient.”

The “electronic complex”, which extends over an area of ​​20 thousand square meters, includes sixty basic actors in the sector, between large companies and other emerging ones, government agencies, training and research institutions and organizations.

The goal of the complex is to double the workers in the sector to reach 40,000, and to create at least three start-up companies, each with a capital exceeding one billion dollars.