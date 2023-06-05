Europe and the United States have passed laws for the chip industry to boost investment in this sector, with growing fears that China may tighten its grip on the market.

Chips, also known as semiconductors, are vital to everything from smartphones to electric cars, and controlling supply chains has become a major priority for the world’s biggest trading blocs.

The French Ministry of Economy said that the approved government aid is the largest support it has provided since 2017.

Funding for this project could reach 7.5 billion euros, through a project announced last year run by the European multinational STMicroelectronics and the American GlobalFoundries.

The European Chip Act had eased the rules related to government aid, which is usually far from being generous, as this law aims to provide investments worth 43 billion euros, and for the conglomerate to produce 20 percent of electronic chips globally by 2030.

Europe currently accounts for less than 10 percent of the world’s total production, with most of the world’s chips being made in Taiwan.

The French ministry said the project, which is located in Grenoble in southeastern France, will boost European production capacity by about six percent by 2028.

It is noteworthy that the battle for control of semiconductor supplies began during the epidemic period, when closures and other measures caused a supply crisis and halted industries around the world.

The US Chip Act is one of several aimed at funneling hundreds of billions of dollars into US companies at the expense of foreign competitors.

Beijing, which has always been accused of seeking to control this sector, has repeatedly denied that it is seeking to seize global supply lines, and has criticized the US chip law as “100 percent protective.”