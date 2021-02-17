Repentance is a screen word

Gilles Manceron Historian, member of the League of Human Rights

The truth must be told about the colonization and the Algerian war, but the ground is mined and the words are trapped. Work is needed so that the two societies have a knowledge of the realities and the complexity of this history, but we must be wary of the tendency of states to instrumentalize history.

The Republic must recognize that colonization contradicted the principle of the equality of all human beings proclaimed during the French Revolution. Repentance is a screen word intended to hinder this recognition. It was invented by those nostalgic for colonization to discredit the demand to designate for what they are colonial injustices and violence punctuated by crimes against humanity.

What made the “treaty of friendship” announced by Jacques Chirac with Algeria fail, it was the “big gap” he attempted between this draft treaty and the law on “positive aspects of colonization. ”Of February 2005, which resulted from a promise made in 2002 to the“ nostalgia ”lobby to dissuade it from voting for Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election. The inclusion requested by Algeria in the preamble to the Treaty of “Regrets” from France for “The wrongs done to Algeria during the colonial period” could not be reconciled with the “civilizing” vision of the “benefits” of colonization.

The submission of Benjamin Stora’s report to Emmanuel Macron on January 20 was the subject of manipulation by the Elysee. Announced at 5 pm, it was preceded, in the morning, by the dissemination to the press by the “memory advisor” of the presidency of the “language elements” that had to be kept about it: “Colonization and war of Algeria: no apologies, no repentance. Even if we do not find these words in the report, they are the ones who found themselves attached to it, whereas Benjamin Stora’s recommendations open up the prospect not of a “reconciliation”, but of a calming of memories.

At the start of the 21st century, the articles by Florence Beaugé published in June 2000 in the world, “The call of the twelve” appeared in Humanity in October and the thesis of Raphaëlle Branche defended in December at the university marked an awareness of the horror of the torture practiced by the French army in the war in Algeria. This moment was followed by important events: the inaugurations by the mayor of Paris Bertrand Delanoë, in 2001, of a plaque at the Saint-Michel bridge commemorating the massacre of Algerian demonstrators of October 17, 1961, then, in 2004, of a Maurice-Audin square in the 5th arrondissement and finally, in 2011, a stele in memory of the French and Algerian victims of the OAS. They coincided with the recognition by the press of the work of Jean-Luc Einaudi after the fiasco of Maurice Papon’s defamation complaint against him, in March 1999, for what he had written on the massacre of Algerians by police under his orders when he was Prefect of Police.

Setbacks have occurred since. We need a political decision, which cannot fall under the religious term of repentance, to make an effort of truth which is addressed to the whole nation. The highest authorities of the Republic must recognize the primary and essential involvement of France in all the traumas generated by the colonization of Algeria.

Assume the violence of the colonial past

Karima Direche Historian, research director at CNRS

The reactions to the Stora report are in themselves a subject of debate. They reveal the very current presence of the colonial imagination in French political culture and the debates it arouses in society. Benjamin Stora, a historian recognized for his work and his civic commitments, took the risk of responding to a state commission on the issue of reconciling Franco-Algerian memories. It is a formidable challenge and very often not very rewarding. I think he was deeply sincere in his approach, thinking that his work as a historian and his proximity to Algeria made him the ideal personality to establish this link between the two shores of the Mediterranean.

Reconciling memories at all costs is probably not the best entry point for analysis. Reconciliation is not necessarily the solution when two parties have shared a common past based on domination and violence.

We cannot place the responsibility for the respective violence and suffering on the same historical level. France was first an occupier in a country that did not ask to be occupied. For 132 years, she established a system marked by the destruction of economic and social balances, by discriminatory legislation with the Code of the Indigénat (which was imported in all the French colonies), by the brutalization and the homelessness of indigenous society. It is a fundamental sequence in the contemporary history of France.

A large number of French citizens came from it: children of harkis, auxiliaries, immigrants, pied-noirs, Algerian Jews whose memorial activism is very active on the French political scene. How to ensure that these memories can be backed up by a correct historical narrative which recognizes all the protagonists in the dynamics specific to colonial times? Historical knowledge on colonization as it has been built in recent years allows us to access this history and understand its complexity, its clashes and its misfortunes. The integration of oral history, testimonies and stories, the anthropological approach, access to new archives have opened many windows on past realities. Historians have long since renewed a number of readings by deciphering the violence and inequalities of the colonial matrix. This is why it is indecent to hear in 2021 public and political opinions fueling the colonial grandeur of France. However, it is not a question of apologizing or repenting, but of assuming the violence of the colonial past. Pierre Audin said, quite rightly, that the truth is more important than the apologies. However, I am not in favor of unbolting the statue of Bugeaud; that it remains in the public space but that we add to it all of its embezzlement and crimes during the conquest of Algeria. This colonial past, which is constantly being reactivated, should henceforth give rise to both a public recognition of the responsibility of the French State with the historical narrative that must accompany it.

One of the emergencies, it seems to me, is that which concerns the tragic liability of nuclear tests in the Sahara. The 17 atomic explosions (atmospheric and underground) between 1960 and 1966 had radioactive fallout which still continues to contaminate the Saharan populations and environment today. Algerian health services, alert associations, WHO have all established the causal link between the radioactive presence and the prevalence of certain cancers, fetal malformations, blindness in children … It is a question of very serious public health. Why would the French State not hand over the cartographic documents and the data contained in the archives to proceed, why not, to a joint action in order to proceed with the decontamination of the sites? Failing to settle the accounts of the past, this action would look, finally, at the present and the future.

The question of responsibilities is central

Paul-Max Morin Researcher at Sciences-Po and Cevipof, member of the SOS Racisme board

For all those interested in the colonial past of France, the report submitted to the President of the Republic by Benjamin Stora was awaited. It has the merit of opening the debate on what would be a fair policy of memory.

Make no mistake about it! Memory is written in the present. It is the subject of political competition. Stories about the past are speeches about ourselves.

The law of 23 February 2005 on the positive teaching of colonization is conceived in the context of the revolts in the suburbs. The Stora report was commissioned in June 2020 following mobilisations against racism in the police. Behind Algeria, the politicians talk to us about national identity, immigration or social cohesion.

Since the 2000s, the discourse on repentance has served to flatter national sentiment and to delay critical work on the past and its consequences on French society today. Likewise, the focus on apologies and repentance in recent days sidesteps the central issue of accountability and reparations.

The correct memory of which Paul Ricoeur speaks has nothing to do with the in-between Macronist memory reconciling supposedly antagonistic memories. At the heart of correct memory is the concept of debt. Debt is not a burden, but an opportunity to do the work necessary to make sense of and restore a sense of justice in the present.

During the speech on the Vél’d’Hiv roundup, Jacques Chirac acknowledges the facts but also the responsibility of the French and the French State. This discourse allows us to understand what, in France, made genocidal mechanics possible. It then opens with a policy of reparation with the creation of the memorial, the Foundation for the memory of the Shoah and by extension all the projects that this foundation has since supported.

“Looking at the past in the face” forces us to understand what made it possible. On colonization, it is indeed the Republic which is responsible for the establishment of the colonial system, the indigénat and the repressive system in Algeria. Avoiding the question of responsibilities would mean preventing us from thinking that the Republic was also built by organizing an unequal system outside its borders.

“Looking at the past in the face” also forces us to understand what remains of this past. Colonization and the Algerian war are partly at the origin of racism, inequalities and a certain disorder in the contemporary world. It would be unfair to consider that France has no debt to pay off. Repairs are an opportunity to put society to work. Proposals for structures capable of leading or financing educational, social and cultural projects would provide new generations with tools to know, understand and overcome the past.

However, if the stated goal is social cohesion, memory will not do everything. It cannot replace the work of transforming reality. Young people are mobilizing against racism in the police in 2020, not for a recognition of October 17, 1961. Colonialism produced institutions and negative representations of the other with which we still live. They continue to claim victims. In this, an ambitious fight against racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination is also a form of reparation.