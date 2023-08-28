Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 7:58 am

The French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, said this Monday, the 28th, that the country’s government intends to cut 1 billion euros of taxes on production in 2024. He spoke in an interview with Radio France.

Le Maire said that the French economy “resists”, even in an international context that is still “difficult”, for example the “shock” in the energy sector, in the face of the war in Ukraine and its effects.

The French minister also considered that the European Central Bank (ECB) should not cut interest rates in the short term. According to him, it will be necessary to combat inflationary pressure in the service sector.

Also in this context, Le Maire said that food producers will be asked to take more action against inflation.

The official also highlighted France’s effort to become carbon neutral, which the government aims to achieve by 2045.