Josu Ternera, moments before his arrest in Sallanches, on May 16, 2019.

The French Justice has decided this Wednesday the delivery to Spain of the former leader of ETA José Antonio Urrutikoetxea, Josu Veal, 69, for the summary of the financing of ETA through the herriko taverns. The investigation chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal has informed the former ETA leader – who is on probation – that he has three days to appeal to the Supreme Court. His eventual delivery to Spain, in any case, could not be executed until the two cases pending with the French Justice and whose trials he has asked to be repeated are resolved.

This would be the second cause for which its delivery to Spain is authorized, of four that it has open in the National Court. Last January, the French justice authorized that he be tried in Spain for the attack on the Zaragoza barracks in 1987. Ternera has another Spanish extradition demand pending resolution for the murder of a Michelin executive in 1980 and the French justice system is already he has rejected his extradition to be tried for crimes against humanity, a crime that the National High Court had also claimed.

The Paris Court of Appeals accepted Veal’s probation at the end of July. The former head of ETA, who has two trials scheduled in France, has since been under house arrest in Paris and is obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.

Veal was arrested on May 16, 2019 in the parking lot of a hospital in the town of Sallanches, in the French Alps, in a joint operation between the Civil Guard and DGSI (the French intelligence service). He had been on the run for 17 years. France had issued an arrest warrant for him to serve an eight-year sentence that he imposed in absentia in June 2017. The historic leader of the terrorist gang was active in ETA for half a century and performed practically all organizational functions.