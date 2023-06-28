Paris, police officer shoots and kills a 17-year-old driver while driving

Paris on fire for what appears to be the French George Floyd, the American boy suffocated by the police in Minneapolis in May 2020. Yesterday afternoon a police officer shot and killed a 17 year old due to a refusal during a check: the man was taken into police custody after the young man’s death.

Soon after, anger broke out and the crime scene turned into a scene of incidents that went on throughout the evening. Some firecrackers were thrown against the building of the prefecture of Nanterre. Not only that: a series of fires have also been started which involved dozens of cars, a music school and some garbage cans.

The facts have happened near the Nanterre-Prefecture RER station in the western suburbs of Paris. At first, the official version of the police was that an officer had fired at the car after the vehicle had tried to run over two policemen on motorcycles who had ordered a halt.

But a video circulated on social media, authenticated by AFP, it showed that one of the two policemen who intervened on the spot was holding the driver at gunpoint; he would then fire at close range as the car restarted. In the video you hear “they shoot you in the head”without being able to attribute this sentence to anyone in particular.

